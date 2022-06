Time Out says

Under Armour's first flagship store in Hong Kong. The two-storey space spreads over 5,300sq ft offering apparel for men, women, and kids. The store also features a Run Crew area designed for running activities, creative Hong Kong-inspired graphics by local artist Yu Cheung (Ah Yu) displayed on the first floor, as well as Under Armour's special collabs such as The Curry Flow 9, Project Rock, and HOVR Machina 3.