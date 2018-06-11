Time Out says

Originated from Saint-Tropez, the French coastal town known for its glitzy lifestyle, Vilebrequin knows the importance of a tailored swimwear. The luxury brand has some seriously gorgeous prints when it comes to men’s swimming trunks, ranging in a wide variety of bold and pastel colours paired with fun icons like turtles, starfish and waves patterns. The same goes for the ladies’ collection as well. You can pick up everything from bold prints to embroidered designs, not to mention, tons of resort wear that encapsulate vacation lifestyle.