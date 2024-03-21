As the sister venue to Tai Hang-based cookie shop Cookie Vission, Vission Bakery is a popular artisanal bakery in Soho that whips up an endless array of high quality pastries. If you’re willing to wait in the long queues by their doorstep, you’ll be greeted with a counter full of ridiculously indulgent baked goods like tiramisu tarts, fluffy doughnuts, or their signature kouign amann – sugary layered cakes.
Vission Bakery
Time Out says
Details
- Address:
- LGF, 7 Staunton St, Central
- Hong Kong
- Contact:
- View Website
- Opening hours:
- Mon-Fri 7.30am-9pm, Sat-Sun 9am-9pm
Discover Time Out original video