Time Out says

As the sister venue to Tai Hang-based cookie shop Cookie Vission, Vission Bakery is a popular artisanal bakery in Soho that whips up an endless array of high quality pastries. If you’re willing to wait in the long queues by their doorstep, you’ll be greeted with a counter full of ridiculously indulgent baked goods like tiramisu tarts, fluffy doughnuts, or their signature kouign amann – sugary layered cakes.