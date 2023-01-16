Hong Kong
Yen Chow Street Hawker Bazaar

  Shopping
  Sham Shui Po
  Yen Chow Street Hawker Bazaar
  Yen Chow Street Hawker Bazaar
  Yen Chow Street Hawker Bazaar
Established in 1978, the Yen Chow Street Temporary Hawker Bazaar – known locally as Pang Jai (a small market built with a tin roof) – is home to dozens of stalls that sell all kinds of fabric, from cotton to denim to lace. The bazaar can often feel like a maze for first-time visitors as towering stacks of fabric line each lane.

Sadly, the iconic fabric market is closing on January 31, 2023, to make way for public housing. Among the 50 or so stalls, some will relocate to the Tung Chau Street Temporary Market, while others have decided to close down their business for good.

Address:
373 Lai Chi Kok Rd, Sham Shui Po
Hong Kong
