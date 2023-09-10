Hong Kong
111 Ones Fitness

  • Sport and fitness
  • Causeway Bay
Hong Kong’s newest boutique fitness centre wants to change perceptions of health and fitness

Boasting around 5,000sq ft of space, the main area of the gym features a cardio exercise zone, a strength training zone, stretching area, and a spacious lobby with a seating lounge. Windows span the whole length of the gym, which directly overlooks Times Square and its plaza. The centre also has professional physical therapists who can offer stretching, cupping, and other muscular therapy, as well as in-house nutritionists to make sure guests have a holistic view of their fitness.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
6/F, Emperor Watch and Jewellery Centre, 8 Russell Street, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
6371 1510
