Water World Ocean Park is transforming its Horizon Cove into a water exercise hub. From November 11 for three consecutive weekends, visitors will be able to try out three unique water fitness experiences at the expansive indoor wave pool. Led by professional instructors, participants can sign up for Aqua Pilates to train their core strength, flexibility, balance, and posture; enhance their muscle strength, improve coordination, and build stamina with Aqua Boxing; and join professional dancers for the ultimate water dance party at Aqua Zuma. With the element of water resistance adding to the intensity of a workout – while also relieving pressure on bones and joints – prepare for a splashing good time! Visit waterworld.oceanpark.com.hk for more info.