Hong Kong
Timeout

Aqua Fitness at Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong

  • Sport and fitness
  • Water World Ocean Park, Wong Chuk Hang
  • Recommended
Aqua Fitness at Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong
Time Out says

Water World Ocean Park is transforming its Horizon Cove into a water exercise hub. From November 11 for three consecutive weekends, visitors will be able to try out three unique water fitness experiences at the expansive indoor wave pool. Led by professional instructors, participants can sign up for Aqua Pilates to train their core strength, flexibility, balance, and posture; enhance their muscle strength, improve coordination, and build stamina with Aqua Boxing; and join professional dancers for the ultimate water dance party at Aqua Zuma. With the element of water resistance adding to the intensity of a workout – while also relieving pressure on bones and joints – prepare for a splashing good time! Visit waterworld.oceanpark.com.hk for more info.

Details

Event website:
waterworld.oceanpark.com.hk/en/
Address:
Water World Ocean Park
Water World Ocean Park Hong Kong
33 Ocean Drive, Aberdeen
Hong Kong

Dates and times

