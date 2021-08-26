Bay 247 is Hong Kong's first fully automated indoor golfing facility. Located in the heart of Causeway Bay, Bay 247 is – like its name suggests – open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There are four air-conditioned rooms in total (for up to three to six persons), each one equipped with state-of-the-art gold simulators by Foresight GCQuad. It's ideal for golfers of all skill levels and ages as there are private and group lessons (in Cantonese or English) with professional coaches available for booking. Click here to check out the rates.