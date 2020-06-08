Hong Kong
Timeout

Crossfire Arena

  • Sport and fitness
  • Kwai Chung
  1. Crossfire Arena
  2. Crossfire Arena
Time Out says

Taking bubble football (or soccer to certain heathens out there) to a whole other level, Crossfire Arena offers competitors glow-in-the-dark bubble suits to bump about in when playing on the indoor pitch. Learn drills and strategies that will immediately go out the window as teams waddle across the pitch trying to score, before inevitably getting knocked to the floor. Aside from bubble football, Crossfire has a whole host of other fun neon-themed games including archery tag, dodgeball, and neon sabres — lightsabre duels, anyone? 

Details

Address:
12 Kwai Wing Road, Kwai Hing
Hong Kong
Contact:
crossfire.hk
