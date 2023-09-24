Time Out says

The inaugural Discovery Bay Open Water Race and Triathlon Challenge is here! Set to take place on September 24, the race offers four racing categories – including open water swim, aquathon, duathlon, and triathlon – with various courses for individuals and teams to compete. Racers in each category will start off at different locations but will all cross the finish line at Tai Pak Beach.

Prizes and medals will be awarded to the top three finishers, and the fastest male and female swimmers of the 3.8km swim race will win a complimentary one-night accommodation with breakfast for two at Auberge Discovery Bay Hong Kong. To better facilitate athletes and families who are interested in taking part, the hotel is offering a special 'Race.Stay.Food' room package exclusively for racers.

Online registration is open from now until September 17.