Timeout

F&B Movement Mondays Charity Ride

  • Sport and fitness
  • XYZ by The Art of XYZ, Sha Tin
Work up a sweat for a good cause

With long hours and strenuous schedules to keep up with, F&B professionals often don’t have time to focus on their health and fitness goals. From September 26 to October 17, Hong Kong F&B consultancy firm Forks & Spoons and wellness studio XYZ by The Art of XYZ, are encouraging everyone in the F&B industry to make time for their health and do so for a good cause. Kickstart your busy week and burn some calories with F&B Movement Mondays Charity Ride, a 50-minute cycling session at The Cave at XYZ, led by spin instructor and foodie blogger Joyce To (@hk_datfoodlife). 

Each class is available for $500 per person, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the local non-profit organisation Feeding Hong Kong. Booking is now available for the sessions. Make sure to reserve early because it will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Catch the Monday schedules on September 26 (7.30 am), October 3 (8.30am), 10 (7.30 am), and 17 (8.30am). 

Reserve your slot at youarexyz.com/reserve or through the XYZ Studio app (Apple, Google Play). Additionally, F&B professionals can also enjoy a special five percent discount at XYZ using the promo code F&BMM22.  

“Good health is so important for F&B professionals,” says Billy Yeung, CEO of Feeding Hong Kong. “Feeding Hong Kong hopes that all participants will enjoy the event, develop a healthy body and mind, and come up with more good ideas to reduce food waste and bring positive impact to the community,” he adds. 

Details

Event website:
www.youarexyz.com/reserve#/events//undefined/site/1/st/b6e76337-9168-44a8-98d2-902481b5537e
Address:
XYZ by The Art of XYZ
12/F, China Building, 29 Queen's Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
2865 0999
info@youarexyz.com
Price:
$500
Opening hours:
7.30am

Dates and times

Buy
