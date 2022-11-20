Hong Kong
Hong Kong Fitness + Wellness Expo 2022

  • Sport and fitness
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
The first-ever Hong Kong Fitness and Wellness Expo 2022 (HKFWE) is set to take place this November. The three-day mega event features a stellar line-up of Hong Kong’s most prominent sports and fitness instructors, who will be leading a variety of classes for all participants.

The expo features five key zones: NTC Fit District, where master training classes with local Nike NTC trainers will be available each day; Cathay Yoga Stage; for those interested in learning about different types of yoga; Hyrox Fitness Race, which involves a 1km run, followed by a functional fitness workout (repeated eight times); Lifestyle-Leisure Expo, featuring leading health and wellness related brands; and Gym Village, a community area for visitors to exchange some quality time and conversations with many of the best instructors across the city. Held at the AsiaWorld-Expo from November 18 to 20, this comprehensive fitness and wellness experience has something for everybody. 

Details

Event website:
fitnesswellnessexpo.hk/
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Price:
$30-$180

Dates and times

