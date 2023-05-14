Hong Kong
Hong Kong Fitness + Wellness Expo 2023

  • Sport and fitness
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
The Hong Kong Fitness and Wellness Expo is back with a two-day mega event featuring beloved wellness brands, leading gym and yoga instructors, and exciting classes together under one roof.

There will be six key zones, including the return of the Mainstage, where various classes and demonstrations led by fitness professionals and influencers will take place; Hyrox Fitness Race, which involves a 1km run, followed by a functional fitness workout (repeated eight times); Sport and Leisure Expo, featuring over 100 health and wellness related brands; and Gym Village, a community space for health enthusiasts. For the first time, there will also be a Spin Stage, where spin sessions will be co-hosted by Re:Nation, and a Dance Stage with a myriad of dance-style workshops and classes.

Held at the AsiaWorld-Expo on May 13 and 14, this community-driven event welcomes visitors of all fitness levels to unleash their full athletic potential!

Event website:
fitnesswellnessexpo.hk/
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Price:
Expo, $30-$250; Hyrox, $850-$2,000

