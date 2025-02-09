Subscribe
  1. Hong Kong Marathon 2025
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
Hong Kong Marathon 2025

Get those training shoes ready, as Hong Kong’s most anticipated annual marathon is set for its 2025 run. The race is scheduled to commence on February 9, 2025, with an expected quota of 74,000 participants, the same as this year. Those eager to take on the challenge can mark their calendars for the public ballot registration, which opens for the marathon, half marathon, and 10km race on August 21, 2024, at 10am and closes on August 30, 2024, at 7pm. Registration for the 10km Wheelchair Race and Wheelchair Trial will open at 10am on August 21, 2024, and close at 7pm on November 22, 2024. 

The marathon offers five race categories: the Marathon, Half-Marathon, 10km, 10km Wheelchair Race, and Wheelchair Trial (2.5km). The Marathon and Half-Marathon routes will start from Nathan Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, while the 10km races will kick off at the Island Eastern Corridor. The Wheelchair Races will begin at the Wan Chai Sports Ground, and all races will finish at Victoria Park. 

However, the special reward for marathon finishers will be reduced: male runners who complete the full marathon in under three hours and female runners who finish in under three and a half hours will now receive a reward of HK$1,000, down from the initial HK$10,000. This year, 322 male runners and 124 female runners won the cash rewards. 

For updates, registration, and more information, visit hkmarathon.com.

Event website:
www.hkmarathon.com/
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

