Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo is back with a series of exhibitions and brand-new experiences

Hong Kong Trade Development Council's annual seven-day Sports and Leisure Expo is happening on July 14 to 20 (Wednesday to Tuesday) concurrently with the annual Hong Kong Book Fair at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The expo brings together a series of sports and leisure-related brands to showcase various products, services, and engaging, interactive activities for guests to participate in. Expect a range of sports exhibits featuring outdoor activities – like camping, hiking, climbing, marathons, cycling – health and wellness products, and sportswear and accessories for various sports and fitness. Under the leisure category, visitors can check out numerous showcases for board and party games, arts and crafts, music, photography, and educational products.

This year's expo also features a new Travel Excursion zone, showcasing exciting outdoor activities such as diving, stand-up paddle-boarding, rock climbing, and geo-tours. If you miss travelling to Japan, check out Japan National Tourism Organization's Japan pavilion featuring the country's leisure attractions, including cultural exhibitions about Kumamoto, Miyazaki, and Kagoshima prefectures.

Along the exhibits, guests can check out free trials and product demonstrations. Don't miss the lion dance performance run by the Hong Kong Chinese Martial Arts Dragon and Lion Dance Association, the pickleball taster session from the Asia Elite Sports Association, and a speed stacking experience coordinated by the Hong Kong Sport Stacking Association.

Sports fans can anticipate a series of celebrity-sharing sessions and performances, including special appearances from local rugby players Salom Yiu and Sham Wai-sum, freestyle football player Tony Ma and other Hong Kong sports stars. Other workshops include photography classes and interactive game sessions with traditional Polish table-top games presented by Poland's Consul General in Hong Kong, Aleksander Danda.

Hong Kong Sports and Leisure Expo

July 14-20, 2021 (Wednesday to Tuesday)

Opening hours:

July 14-15: 10am-10pm (Level 1 & Level 3)

July 16-17: 10am-midnight (Level 1); 10am-11pm (Level 3)

July 18-19: 10am-10pm (Level 1 & Level 3)

July 14-19: 10am-8pm (Level 5)

July 20: 9am-5pm

Admission Fees:

Adult: $25

Child: $10 (for primary school students/children under 1.22m tall)



Children aged three and under and adults aged 65 and over will be admitted free of charge

For more information, visit event.hktdc.com

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Trade Development Council