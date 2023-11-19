Time Out says

The Hong Kong, China Association of Athletics Affiliates, together with Bank of China (Hong Kong), will be holding the first-ever half marathon on the Hong Kong-Zuhai-Macao Bridge, the world's longest sea-crossing bridge and tunnel, on November 19, 2023. Professional and amateur runners from Hong Kong and around the world are welcome to register for the race, which will be divided into three categories – Challenge (7.30am), Run 1 (8.10am), and Run 2 (8.50am).

For the Public Ballot, registration starts on August 14 at 2pm and closes on August 22 at 6pm; results for the ballot will be announced on August 25 from 2pm. Successful registrants will then have until September 3 (6pm) to complete the entry fee payment of HKD550 for local participants (HKID card holders) or USD85/CNY610 for non-local participants. All participants must be 16 years old or above. For more details on the race, visit hzmb-halfmarathon.com – good luck, racers!