Hop on the reformer pilates machines and redefine your form with PURE

Whether you’re a fitness newbie or a seasoned yogi, PURE has your back with more than 20 convenient locations across the city. Get ready to revolutionise your fitness routine with the hottest trend, reformer pilates, at PURE.

Sculpt your body and enhance core stability

PURE is introducing pureform Reformer Pilates, the latest addition to their fitness and yoga classes. This celebrity-favourite workout is low-impact yet calorie-burning, suitable for all fitness levels. It focuses on improving core stability, posture, and incorporates diaphragmatic breathing and core engagement. Using the sleek reformer pilates machine with adjustable springs and a sliding carriage, you can customise the intensity of your workout. Whether you aim to strengthen your core, burn calories, recover from an injury, or simply enhance your fitness routine, pureform Reformer Pilates allows you to unlock your potential. Available exclusively at six PURE Yoga studios and two PURE Fitness locations for both PURE and non-PURE cardholders.

Choose from a wide array of group classes, including the signature slow-paced and full-body flow sessions, as well as special classes for burn, core, stretch, jumpboard, or garuda training. All classes include a mandatory foundation class that introduces you to the specialised equipment and basic movements of Reformer Pilates. Additionally, it offers tailor-made private classes based on your goals and fitness levels.

Experience the transformative power of reformer pilates

Join PURE’s open day on November 18 and discover more about the pureform Reformer Pilates programme. Learn the fundamental movements and techniques during introductory classes and try out the reformer machine. The one-day event is open to all, especially non-PURE cardholders. All you have to do is register online.

Can’t make it to the open day? PURE is also offering an exclusive Black Friday discount from November 18 to 30. Non-PURE cardholders can enjoy 40 percent off on a package of five reformer pilates classes at selected locations. Don’t miss out on their early bird PURE Powerpack promotion too!