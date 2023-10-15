Hong Kong
Hunger Run 2023

  • Sport and fitness
  • Hong Kong, Central
  • Recommended
Foodsport, Hunger Run
Photograph: Courtesy Foodsport
Organised by local social enterprise Foodsport, the Hunger Run charity event returns on October 15 after a two-year hiatus. Celebrating its 10th anniversary with the theme of Cha Kee (AKA cha chaan tengs), the run is divided into three categories: 10km Buttered Pineapple Bun Run, 3km Deep Fried Chicken Leg Run – which includes a new Fun Roller race – and 1km Milk Tea Run. 

Participants will also receive a Cha Kee-themed runner's pack, featuring sports apparel, running socks, a luggage drawstring bag, and a completion medal; all creatively designed with cha chaan teng food motifs or patterns. To make the day a fun gathering for all, there'll be a food carnival where participants can enjoy a variety of cha chaan teng delicacies after completing the race. 

The best part about the run is that all calories burned by participants during the run will be converted into food donations going towards the J Life Inclusive Community Centre, which provides food support and care to underprivileged families in the Sham Shui Po district. In addition, proceeds from the event (after deducting costs and food donations) will be allocated to support the FoodSport Foundation's Food Assistance and Community Sports Development programmes, promoting public health and addressing poverty and hunger issues.

The Hunger Run 2023 is open for registration from now until September 18th (12nn) with limited slots available. Register today to secure your spot.

Details

Dates and times

