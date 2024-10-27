The Hunger Run charity event is back on October 27! Continuing with the theme 'Cha Kee' (aka cha chaan tengs), the run is divided into three categories: 10km French Toast Run (individual/ four pax), 3km Egg Tart Run (individual/ two pax), and 1km Lemon Tea Run (individual/ kid/teen). Taking place by the picturesque Tseung Kwan O harbourfront, the race will also provide participants with a Cha Kee-themed runner's pack featuring a running tee, backpack, food coupons, and more. All runners who finish the race will receive a medal and e-certificate, and there'll even be a Funniest Outfit Award – so dress to impress!

The best part about the run is that all calories burned by participants during the run will be converted into food donations going towards ImpactHK to support the homeless, while the proceeds from the event (after deducting costs and food donations) will be allocated to the FoodSport Foundation's Food Assistance and Community Sports programmes to help those in need in the community.

The Hunger Run 2024 is open for registration from now until September 13th (12nn) with limited slots available. Register today to secure your spot.