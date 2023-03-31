Hong Kong
Mind HK's Move It for Mental Health

  • Sport and fitness
  • Hong Kong, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
Mind HK
Photograph: Courtesy Mind HK
Get close to mother nature this March as local mental health charity Mind HK organises its sixth annual Move it for Mental Health 2023 campaign. Raising awareness for the importance of a positive mind-body balance, the campaign encourages folks of all ages to take part in completing a total of 30 km in nature from March 1 to 31. 

Starting Feb 6, participants can achieve the goal by taking up their choice of outdoor physical activities, such as walking, running, or hiking along nature trails, coastal walks, or country parks, and uploading their activity record to the Run2gather app. Those who successfully finish the challenge and submit their activity records before April 6 will be given a certificate and a chance to win a special prize, courtesy of lululemon.

To make your steps more impactful, you can also become a #MoveitHK supporter and help raise funds for one of Mind HK's key initiatives, iACT, to support the charity’s efforts in improving access to mental health services for the community. Visit mind.org.hk for more details about this meaningful campaign.

Address:
Hong Kong
香港

