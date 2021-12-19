Bello! If you're a fan of these yellow banana-loving scoundrels and would love any excuse to get in a good workout, then sign up for the Minions Run! Held on December 19, the Minions Run Hong Kong will take participants around the West Kowloon Cultural District in three different race categories – Individual (4KM, 2KM, 1KM); Team of two (4KM, 2KM); and Family Team of two (1KM).

Apart from the race itself, there will also be Minions-themed game booths, photo opts with Kevin, Stuart, and Bob, along with a ton of limited-edition merch! All racers will also receive a runner kit packed with different goodies such as a runner t-shirt, socks, water bottles, drawstring bag and more. Items in the goodie bags vary depending on the race category.

Registration to the race has already started, so click here now to secure a spot! You can also stay up to date with all the latest announcement on the race's official website www.minionsrun.hk/2021.