Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Nature Hikeathon & Treasure Hunt @KFBG

  • Sport and fitness
  • Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden, Tai Po
  • Recommended
  1. Nature Hikeathon & Treasure Hunt @KFBG
    Photograph: Courtesy KFBG
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Nature Hikeathon & Treasure Hunt @KFBG
    Photograph: Courtesy KFBG
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Nature Hikeathon & Treasure Hunt @KFBG
    Photograph: Courtesy KFBG
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden (KFBG)'s annual fundraising event returns on December 2 to 3, offering participants a chance to reconnect with nature while enjoying a range of fun activities, including a charity walk, a treasure hunt, and a Nature Bazaar.

The charity walk on December 2 offers two distinct routes – a 4km leisure route and an 8km classic route – providing a fantastic opportunity for participants to explore the diverse flora and fauna of Tai Mo Shan. Both routes feature multiple checkpoints along the way where participants can engage in nature-related tasks and collect stamps for a complimentary beverage at the farm's kiosk. Then, on December 3, KFBG is transformed into a playground for an exciting treasure hunt. Participants can register individually or as teams, embarking on a time-limited adventure through 25 interactive checkpoints scattered across the mid and lower farm areas. 

Additionally, there will be a limited-time Nature Bazaar offering a range of engaging activities, agricultural products, and environmentally friendly items; as well as a series of guided tours and exciting activities such as animal encounters, tree-climbing, and a workshop where reclaimed wood from fallen trees is transformed into beautiful crafts. 

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.kfbgevent.com/
Address:
Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden
Lam Kam Rd
Tai Po
Hong Kong
Contact:
info@kfbg.org

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.