Kadoorie Farm and Botanic Garden (KFBG)'s annual fundraising event returns on December 2 to 3, offering participants a chance to reconnect with nature while enjoying a range of fun activities, including a charity walk, a treasure hunt, and a Nature Bazaar.

The charity walk on December 2 offers two distinct routes – a 4km leisure route and an 8km classic route – providing a fantastic opportunity for participants to explore the diverse flora and fauna of Tai Mo Shan. Both routes feature multiple checkpoints along the way where participants can engage in nature-related tasks and collect stamps for a complimentary beverage at the farm's kiosk. Then, on December 3, KFBG is transformed into a playground for an exciting treasure hunt. Participants can register individually or as teams, embarking on a time-limited adventure through 25 interactive checkpoints scattered across the mid and lower farm areas.

Additionally, there will be a limited-time Nature Bazaar offering a range of engaging activities, agricultural products, and environmentally friendly items; as well as a series of guided tours and exciting activities such as animal encounters, tree-climbing, and a workshop where reclaimed wood from fallen trees is transformed into beautiful crafts.