Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Pink Walk 2023

  • Sport and fitness
  • The Peak, The Peak
  • Recommended
Pink Walk
Photograph: Courtesy HKBCF
Advertising

Time Out says

Join the Hong Kong Breast Cancer Foundation (HKBCF) on October 15 for their annual signature fundraising event – Pink Walk 2023! With the inspiring theme 'Step Up for Breast Health', the event aims to raise awareness about breast cancer threats and generate support for HKBCF's mission to promote breast health education and breast screening, provide patient support, as well as research and advocacy work.

Participants from all walks of life are welcome to join the 3.5km walk, which starts from The Peak Road Garden to The Peak Tower, and everyone is encouraged to dress up in pink to spread the message of breast health. There'll also be fabulous awards and prizes – including Top Fundraiser Award, Highest Participation Award, and Best-dressed Pink Award – to be annouced on-site on the day of the event.

Registration for Pink Walk 2023 is now open, so secure your spot early to receive an exclusive goodie bag (while stocks last)! 

Details

Event website:
pinkwalk.hk/en
Address:
The Peak
The Peak
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.