Pocari Sweat Run Fest 2023

  • Sport and fitness
  • West Kowloon Cultural District, West Kowloon
  1. Pocari Sweat Run Fest
    Photograph: Courtesy Pocari Sweat Run Fest
  2. Pocari Sweat Run Fest
    Photograph: Courtesy Pocari Sweat Run Fest
  3. Pocari Sweat Run Fest
    Photograph: Courtesy Pocari Sweat Run Fest
The Pocari Sweat Run Fest 2022 is now open for registration! Taking place on December 3 at the West Kowloon Cultural District, the race has three running categories available – 3km GoFun Obstacle Run, 5km individual GoRun elite race, and 5km GoRun elite team challenge race (four runners/team) – along with yoga and fitness workshops led by professional instructors, a series of sports challenges and games, live music performances, as well as Powe'r Of Sweat Challenge Zone featuring fun obstacles that will get you working up a sweat.

Aside from races and activities for the whole family, participants will also receive a ton of Pocari merch and other goodies such as a runner jersey, tote bag, towel, wristband, face masks, and many more. Participants who have successfully enrolled are also eligible to take part in training classes on a first-come, first-served basis.

Jenny Leung
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
psrun2023.sportsoho.com/en
Address:
West Kowloon Cultural District
West Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates and times

