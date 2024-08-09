The Pocari Sweat Run Fest 2024 is now open for registration! Taking place on December 1 at the Hong Kong Science Park, the race has four running categories available – 10km Go Run individual race, 5km Go Run individual race, 3km Go Run individual race, and 3km Go Fun Obstacle Run – along with various sports challenges and games, live music performances, and a series of wellness workshops led by professional instructors that will get you working up a sweat. A School Festival theme is also introduced this year, where participants can enrol in four different 'houses', including House of River, Wave, Ocean, and Waterfall. The total score of each house will be tallied based on the results of the races and sports challenge games, and the house with the highest score, in the end, will receive the title of Pocari Swear Class of '24 Inter-House Championship. All members within the winning house will be rewarded with a $50 e-coupon for the Pocari Sweat Run Fest in 2025.

There are also loads of Pocari merch and other goodies up for grabs for those who sign up for the races and wellness classes. Participants who have successfully enrolled are also eligible to take part in training classes and pre-event wellness sessions on a first-come, first-served basis.