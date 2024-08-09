Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Pocari Sweat Run Fest
    Photograph: Courtesy Pocari Sweat Run Fest
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Pocari Sweat Run Fest
    Photograph: Courtesy Pocari Sweat Run Fest
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Pocari Sweat Run Fest
    Photograph: Courtesy Pocari Sweat Run Fest
    PreviousNext
    /3
  • Sport and fitness
  • Recommended

Pocari Sweat Run Fest 2024

Jenny Leung
Written by Jenny Leung
Deputy Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

The Pocari Sweat Run Fest 2024 is now open for registration! Taking place on December 1 at the Hong Kong Science Park, the race has four running categories available – 10km Go Run individual race, 5km Go Run individual race, 3km Go Run individual race, and 3km Go Fun Obstacle Run – along with various sports challenges and games, live music performances, and a series of wellness workshops led by professional instructors that will get you working up a sweat. A School Festival theme is also introduced this year, where participants can enrol in four different 'houses', including House of River, Wave, Ocean, and Waterfall. The total score of each house will be tallied based on the results of the races and sports challenge games, and the house with the highest score, in the end, will receive the title of Pocari Swear Class of '24 Inter-House Championship. All members within the winning house will be rewarded with a $50 e-coupon for the Pocari Sweat Run Fest in 2025.

There are also loads of Pocari merch and other goodies up for grabs for those who sign up for the races and wellness classes. Participants who have successfully enrolled are also eligible to take part in training classes and pre-event wellness sessions on a first-come, first-served basis.

Details

Event website:
psrun2024.sportsoho.com/en
Address
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.