Hong Kong
Timeout

PURE presents a city yoga getaway with Evolution Wellness Weekend

  • Sport and fitness, Yoga and Pilates
  • PMQ, Sheung Wan
Time Out says

There’s something to suit everyone at this weekend of yoga

This unmissable annual yoga event is returning to Hong Kong, welcoming seasoned yogis and beginners alike to join a weekend of rejuvenating yoga! The 13th edition of the Evolution Wellness Weekend, co-organised by lifestyle brand PURE and Evolution Asia Yoga Conference, will take place from October 28 to 29 at PMQ in Central. An expert lineup of 27 acclaimed instructors will host a series of classes and sharing sessions. Expect to find everything from high-intensity training to quiet spiritual healing – in other words, there’s going to be something to suit everyone. 

We particularly recommend the ‘Vikasa Chill Flow’ class which is more focused on stillness; a lecture on ‘Obstruction and Restriction in the Asana Practice Area and the Fun in between from the Anatomical Point of View’, which addresses the complexities of pain experienced during yoga practice; and an innovative combination of traditional Chinese medicine, Zen Yin, and sound healing in ‘Meridian Yin Yoga with Crystal Alchemy Singing Bowls’. 

Visitors don’t have to be PURE members to join the Evolution Wellness Weekend. Simply register online, which will allow guests to also claim a goodie bag (worth over $1,500 in value) with vouchers, supplements, and more. A two-day pass for Evolution Wellness Weekend is available for only $1,699, valid until October 22nd.  Don’t miss out on the yoga event of the year!

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with PURE Fitness

Details

Event website:
www.pure-yoga.com/hongkong/workshop/detail/2372
Address:
PMQ
35 Aberdeen St
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

08:30PURE Evolution Wellness WeekendPMQ
08:30PURE Evolution Wellness WeekendPMQ
