Time Out says

The Standard Chartered Hong Kong Marathon returns on February 12! As Hong Kong’s biggest annual marathon, the marathon sees thousands of racers – including overseas elite athletes – take on the ultimate challenge of the Marathon that starts from Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, and winds its way up to the Ting Kau Bridge in Tsing Yi, before coming back down and across the harbour to finish at Victoria Park in Causeway Bay. If you’re not up for the full mara’, there’s also a half, a 10km, a wheelchair race. Whether you're taking part in the race or cheering from the sidelines, this is one of the city's biggest events not to be missed.