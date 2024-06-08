Hong Kong
Tech Detox Escapes at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

  • Sport and fitness
  • Mandarin Oriental, Central
Tech Detox Escapes at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy George Apostolidis / Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong
Time Out says

Digital wellness initiatives to celebrate Global Wellness Day

In honour of Global Wellness Day on June 8, Mandarin Oriental locations around the world will be conducting their digital wellness initiative to help manage our relationship with digital technology and the stresses of always being connected. On the day itself, MO spas worldwide will offer a series of free activities to encourage disconnecting from tech and embracing new wellness routines. These include outdoor yoga classes, guided social runs, fitness and dance activities, and guided meditations across Mandarin Oriental and the Landmark Mandarin Oriental.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Dates and times

