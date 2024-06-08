Tech Detox Escapes at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong

Time Out says

In honour of Global Wellness Day on June 8, Mandarin Oriental locations around the world will be conducting their digital wellness initiative to help manage our relationship with digital technology and the stresses of always being connected. On the day itself, MO spas worldwide will offer a series of free activities to encourage disconnecting from tech and embracing new wellness routines. These include outdoor yoga classes, guided social runs, fitness and dance activities, and guided meditations across Mandarin Oriental and the Landmark Mandarin Oriental.