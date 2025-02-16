The world-class equestrian event, Longines Hong Kong International Horse Show, is making its debut on our home turf from February 14 to 16, 2025, at the AsiaWorld-Expo. This international jumping event will feature outstanding horses and riders from around the world, equestrian displays, dressage, a national show jumping competition, and a series of entertainment events.

This event is co-organised by the same people behind the prestigious London International Horse Show, which first began in 1907 – its present format has run every year for nearly 50 years since 1972. Throughout the three days, there will be five arena performances, each featuring a five-star international show jumping class, two equestrian displays, and two additional show jumping sessions or dressage displays. 30 five-star show jumpers will be competing to take home approximately $6.5 million, and 10 of the world’s best ‘power jumpers’ will also take part in the Puissance (essentially the horse version of the Olympics high jump) and other power competitions.

Look out also for the Shetland Pony Grand National, where the small ponies will compete like their racehorse counterparts, but over small brush fences. They will then be joined by a performance by Spanish equestrian artist Santi Serra and his four Arabian horses.

Aside from the main show, there will also be a luxury lifestyle shopping village with more than 100 shops offering food, fashion, homeware, and equestrian goods, as well as a chefs’ kitchen where skilled chefs will demonstrate their culinary prowess. The horse show is also absolutely a family-friendly event, with a kids zone where little ones can experience hobby horse riding and try making equestrian art.

Tickets are on sale now starting from $700 for a silver adult Grandstand pass that allows access to the competition arena and shopping village. VIP tables are also available for those who want top-notch views of all the activities and the best hospitality. Concessions are also available. Ticket prices differ according to the day and time slots, so check out their official website for more information.