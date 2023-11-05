Time Out says

Join the UNICEF Charity Run 2023 on November 5 at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Sunny Bay. This iconic charity event returns after a break since 2018, calling for around 10,000 participants to join forces together and run for every child. This year, the charity run will be dedicated to supporting United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being for every child.

Individuals of diverse running backgrounds can choose from the 15km run, 10km run, 5km run, and 3km fun run (youth/family race); while the pros can challenge themselves in an exhilarating 10km run. All races will start and finish at the Hong Kong Disneyland Coach Park.

Proceeds from the charity run will go towards UNICEF's work in areas of health, nutrition, water and hygiene, and other children's rights-related initiatives. Register from now until October 6 and be part of this inspiring event!