XYZ Indoor Cycling Studio

XYZ is an indoor cycling studio, which provides an accessible alternative for those who are still keen on a biking experience but don't have a bike, can't ride, or want to stay on Hong Kong Island. Though your experience will be indoors, it will not be any less exhilarating, thanks to the silent spinning studio called 'The Cave' that you can ride away while listening to a series of invigorating beats to keep your adrenaline pumping throughout your cardio session. This can be followed by yoga or a flow movement session at 'The Cocoon' area which is designed for stretching and to help boost your mind-body awareness.