XYZ Studio

Time Out says

XYZ is a fitness studio which offers yoga, dance, and indoor cycling classes. Though your experience will be indoors, it will not be any less exhilarating, thanks to their three dedicated rooms which provide their own unique experience. Their newest room, 'Mycelium', offers classes that combine yin and yang; where you can get your heart pumping to synchronise with the music, or re-align your body and build your strength in yoga classes. Focus on your yang energy in 'The Cave', to recharge yourself and ride away to your own pace and keep your adrenaline pumping throughout your cardio session. This can be followed by a transcendental yoga flow session at 'The Cocoon' area, which is designed for stretching and to help boost your mind-body awareness.



