Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

XYZ Studio

  • Sport and fitness
  • Central
  • Recommended
  1. xyz studio
    Photograph: Courtesy XYZ Studio
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. XYZ by The Art of XYZ
    Photograph: Courtesy XYZ by The Art of XYZ
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. xyz studio
    Photograph: Courtesy XYZ Studio
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. XYZ Studio
    Photograph: Facebook/YouAreXYZ
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

XYZ is a fitness studio which offers yoga, dance, and indoor cycling classes. Though your experience will be indoors, it will not be any less exhilarating, thanks to their three dedicated rooms which provide their own unique experience. Their newest room, 'Mycelium', offers classes that combine yin and yang; where you can get your heart pumping to synchronise with the music, or re-align your body and build your strength in yoga classes. Focus on your yang energy in 'The Cave', to recharge yourself and ride away to your own pace and keep your adrenaline pumping throughout your cardio session. This can be followed by a transcendental yoga flow session at 'The Cocoon' area, which is designed for stretching and to help boost your mind-body awareness.

Details

Address:
12/F, China Building, 20 Queen’s Road Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.youarexyz.com
2865 0999
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!