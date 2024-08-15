Well-loved Singaporean fitness and lifestyle brand Yoga Movement (YM) has finally come to Hong Kong. Their brand-new 4,000-sq-ft location in H Queen’s is Yoga Movement’s first branch outside Singapore, and provides a space that blends yoga, community, and accessibility.

Done up in muted shades of leaf green, brick orange, and sand, YM Hong Kong boasts a large 34-mat practice room and a more intimate 16-mat room – both equipped with heat panels for hot yoga – a chill lobby lounge, a retail space, and very aesthetically pleasing changing rooms.

Classes are available in packs of five, 10, 20, or 30 (ranging from $1,390 to $5,290), or for a drop-in rate of $300 per class. There is also the option for an all-access pass for unlimited classes – fees start at $2,100 for the first three months before being discounted, so the longer you stay, the less you pay.