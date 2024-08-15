Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Yoga Movement Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Yoga Movement
  • Sport and fitness | Yoga and Pilates
  • Central

Yoga Movement

This beloved Singaporean fitness studio has finally landed on our shores

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Well-loved Singaporean fitness and lifestyle brand Yoga Movement (YM) has finally come to Hong Kong. Their brand-new 4,000-sq-ft location in H Queen’s is Yoga Movement’s first branch outside Singapore, and provides a space that blends yoga, community, and accessibility. 

Done up in muted shades of leaf green, brick orange, and sand, YM Hong Kong boasts a large 34-mat practice room and a more intimate 16-mat room – both equipped with heat panels for hot yoga – a chill lobby lounge, a retail space, and very aesthetically pleasing changing rooms.

Classes are available in packs of five, 10, 20, or 30 (ranging from $1,390 to $5,290), or for a drop-in rate of $300 per class. There is also the option for an all-access pass for unlimited classes – fees start at $2,100 for the first three months before being discounted, so the longer you stay, the less you pay.

Details

Address
16/F, H Queen’s, 80 Queen’s Road Central, Central
Hong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.