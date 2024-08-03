Shanghai’s famous cabaret show Candor is performing in Macau for the very first time. They’ve elevated an all-new production of Welcome to Babylon, led by Alexander, one of the most popular dancers and choreographers in China; well-lauded singer Kateryna, and dramatic burlesque performer Cocosanti the ‘Bearded Queen’. With electric dance performances, beautiful costumes and makeup, and spectacular stage sets, audiences can find themselves whisked back to the Moulin Rouge of Paris in the 1880s.

To complement the cabaret show, Wynn will also prepare dishes paired with fine wines to be enjoyed cohesively as part of this multi-sensory experience. Showing only on limited dates between late July and early August, Candor costs MOP$1,688 per table of four guests, inclusive of one alcoholic drink per person.