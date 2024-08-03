Subscribe
  Candor cabaret show Wynn Palace Macau
    Photograph: Courtesy Wynn Palace
  2. Candor cabaret show Wynn Palace Macau
    Photograph: Courtesy Wynn Palace
  • Theatre
  • Wynn Palace, Cotai

Candor cabaret show

A night of cabaret song and glamour at Wynn Palace Macau

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Time Out says

Shanghai’s famous cabaret show Candor is performing in Macau for the very first time. They’ve elevated an all-new production of Welcome to Babylon, led by Alexander, one of the most popular dancers and choreographers in China; well-lauded singer Kateryna, and dramatic burlesque performer Cocosanti the ‘Bearded Queen’. With electric dance performances, beautiful costumes and makeup, and spectacular stage sets, audiences can find themselves whisked back to the Moulin Rouge of Paris in the 1880s.

To complement the cabaret show, Wynn will also prepare dishes paired with fine wines to be enjoyed cohesively as part of this multi-sensory experience. Showing only on limited dates between late July and early August, Candor costs MOP$1,688 per table of four guests, inclusive of one alcoholic drink per person.

Details

Event website:
www.wynnresortsmacau.com/en/wynn-palace/whats-on/candor
Address
Wynn Palace
Avenida da Nave Desportiva
Cotai
Macao

Dates and times

