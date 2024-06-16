Time Out says

Freespace at West Kowloon Cultural District will be hosting the first-ever Hong Kong International Shakespeare Festival (HKISF). This event brings the renowned European Shakespeare Festivals to Asia, featuring global troupes and artists from locations including Hong Kong, Romania, Italy, South Korea, UK, and Australia. There will be five productions and one associate programme performed over two weeks, and audiences can expect to see an all-female version of King Lear, a dance-centric Lady Macbeth, the opera Roméo et Juliette by Opera Hong Kong, Hamlet_Avataar featuring an unlikely mix of Korean clown performances and Indian music, and more.

Prices for each performance differ, with tickets ranging from $220 to $450. These early-bird tickets are on sale until April 21, while public sales will begin on April 26 at a higher price point.