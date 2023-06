Get ready to move it, move it as Madagascar – The Musical

returns to Hong Kong with a total of 15 performances this December! Join Alex the lion, Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe, Gloria the hippo, and the cheeky penguins on an adventure from the Central Park Zoo to the madcap world of King Julien's Madagascar. This musical sensation, based on the popular DreamWorks animated series, promises outlandish characters, adventure, and an upbeat score that will have audiences of all ages rocking in their seats. Tickets are now available, so grab yours now.