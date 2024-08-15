Time Out says

The global hit Mamma Mia! musical is coming back to Hong Kong after five years away. Based on songs by Swedish group Abba, the musical follows Sophie’s efforts to find her birth father before she gets married. She invites three of her mother’s ex boyfriends to her wedding, kicking off drama, surprises, and a whole night’s worth of unforgettable songs. We challenge you not to sing along to Honey, Honey, Dancing Queen, When All Is Said And Done, Take a Chance On Me, and more – be ready to have the songs stuck in your head for days afterwards. This run includes a total of 24 shows from the end of July to mid-August. Tickets are priced from $680 to $1,280, and Bank of China cardholders can access a range of priority booking dates in March, while public sales will begin from March 26.