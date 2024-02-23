Hong Kong
Timeout

Miwa Matreyek’s World of Animation

  • Theatre, Experimental
  • Hong Kong City Hall, Central
Miwa Matreyek's World of Animation
Time Out says

A mix of shadow silhouettes, animation, moving images, and environmental awareness

Multimedia artist Miwa Matreyek creates animated performances with shadow silhouettes, which have been staged at venues such as the MoMA in New York. In her productions, Matreyek steps behind a screen and interacts with projected moving images as a shadow, and the result is a fantastical, dreamlike melding of the physical and ephemeral. This particular performance will be centred around the topic of climate change, packaging the theme of humanity versus nature into something palatable to audiences of all ages. General tickets start from $200.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Hong Kong City Hall
5 Edinburgh Pl
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

