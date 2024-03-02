Hong Kong
Romance of Gold and Jade

  • Theatre, Classical
  • Xiqu Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui
Photograph: Courtesy West Kowloon Cultural District Authority
Time Out says

An abridged adaptation of the Chinese classic ‘Dream of the Red Chambers’

As part of the fifth birthday celebrations for the Xiqu Centre, March will see a series of short and mid-length performances hosted at the Tea House Theatre. One of these performances is Romance of Gold and Jade, a remastered adaption of the Chinese classic work of literature Dream of the Red Chamber. This abridged performance streamlines the otherwise lengthy epic, focusing only on the lead characters of Jia Baoyu, Lin Daiyu, and Xue Baochai. Tickets run from $200 to $400. 

Details

Event website:
www.westkowloon.hk/en/romanceofgoldandjade
Address:
Xiqu Centre
88 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
ticketinfo@wkcda.hk

Dates and times

19:30Romance of Gold and JadeXiqu Centre
14:30Romance of Gold and JadeXiqu Centre
