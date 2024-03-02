Time Out says

As part of the fifth birthday celebrations for the Xiqu Centre, March will see a series of short and mid-length performances hosted at the Tea House Theatre. One of these performances is Romance of Gold and Jade, a remastered adaption of the Chinese classic work of literature Dream of the Red Chamber. This abridged performance streamlines the otherwise lengthy epic, focusing only on the lead characters of Jia Baoyu, Lin Daiyu, and Xue Baochai. Tickets run from $200 to $400.