Secret Theatre
  • Theatre, Immersive
  • Grand Hyatt Hong Kong, Wan Chai

Secret Theatre ‘Art of Dying’

Secret Theatre is back in town with an immersive production that spans three floors of the Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. Audiences are invited to be a part of the theatrical thriller and choose their own paths as the experience leads up to a high-stakes showdown. Will you join the elite special agents as they foil the villains’ plans, or choose to side with the alluring mobsters? 

Early-bird tickets are available at $749 for standard entry, which is available until October 24, while normal prices start after that at $850. Early-bird VIP tickets are also available at $1,799 ($1,999 for regular VIP prices), which includes three hours of free-flow champagne, four specialty cocktails, a selection of food specially created for the show, and additional Secret Experience, and more. All tickets purchased in October will also include free entry to the after party, where the revelry continues until midnight.

secrettheatres.com/home
Grand Hyatt Hong Kong
1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong

