Time Out says

The global immersive theatre project Secret Theatre is back with a fresh new concept – The Bonded City. This year's event takes participants on a thrilling journey where guests will become secret agents and interact with some of the world's most infamous villains, tasked with solving the mysterious disappearance and presumed death of the world's most famous secret agent. Perfect for groups, pairs, or individuals, the show tests espionage skills to see if participants have what it takes to become a 00 agent. The adventure begins with finding and accessing the show's secret location, which includes a casino-type environment, prison cells, a secret club, and a brand-new MI6 Headquarters.

Running every Thursday to Saturday at 7pm throughout June, there are only three shows per week. The experience is priced at $1,399 per person, which includes three drinks, or upgrade to a Bond VIP ticket at $1,999, which includes three show cocktails, free-flow champagne from 7pm to 11pm, and an additional Secret Experience. An after-party keeps the fun going until midnight.

The Bonded City will take place at a "new secret Soho location"; once guests have purchased their tickets, instructions and the new Soho address will be given. For more information, visit secrettheatres.com.