The award-winning makers of Wild The Musical and Bug Symphony are back again with another family-friendly musical performance, this time themed around underwater creatures and marine life sustainability. Shark Symphony tells the story of an underwater restaurant in Hong Kong whose reputation for serving responsibly caught seafood takes a dive when they serve shark’s fin soup at a banquet. The City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong (CCOHK) brings a mix of live orchestral music, dance, acrobatics, contortion acts, and more by a diverse lineup of 36 Hong Kong-based performers, including award-winning actor Crisel Consunji. If you’ve ever wanted to see belly-dancing jellyfish, Chinese sword-dancing swordfish, and a break-dancing great white shark, this is the performance you need to attend.

Tickets range from $120 to $480 with half-price concessions available.