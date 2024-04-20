Hong Kong
‘Shark Symphony’ musical

  • Theatre
  • Tsuen Wan Town Hall, Tsuen Wan
Shark Symphony City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong
A deep sea musical encounter by the City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong

The award-winning makers of Wild The Musical and Bug Symphony are back again with another family-friendly musical performance, this time themed around underwater creatures and marine life sustainability. Shark Symphony tells the story of an underwater restaurant in Hong Kong whose reputation for serving responsibly caught seafood takes a dive when they serve shark’s fin soup at a banquet. The City Chamber Orchestra of Hong Kong (CCOHK) brings a mix of live orchestral music, dance, acrobatics, contortion acts, and more by a diverse lineup of 36 Hong Kong-based performers, including award-winning actor Crisel Consunji. If you’ve ever wanted to see belly-dancing jellyfish, Chinese sword-dancing swordfish, and a break-dancing great white shark, this is the performance you need to attend. 

Tickets range from $120 to $480 with half-price concessions available.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.ccohk.com/events/2023-2024/shark-symphony
Address:
Tsuen Wan Town Hall
72 Tai Ho Rd
Tsuen Wan
Hong Kong

Dates and times

