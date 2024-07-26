As part of the Chinese Culture Festival, the Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Centre returns to Hong Kong with three Wu opera performances, the most well-known of which is a new production of Sun Wu Kong Thrice Beat the Bony Demon. This Hong Kong debut is adapted from the Chinese epic Journey to the West and tells the story of the monk Tripitaka and his disciples meeting the Skeleton Demon on their pilgrimage for the holy scripture. The Monkey King Sun Wu Kong defeats the demon in three different disguises but is punished by his master Trpitaka for manslaughter. In a rather unconventional format, Tripitaka will be performed with martial movements when he is normally portrayed as a much more civil character. The performance will be in Chinese with English subtitles, and tickets run from $180 to $480.