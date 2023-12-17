Time Out says

From November 30 to December 17, the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre is bringing back another run of the popular The Impossible Trial. This was the first original Cantonese musical commissioned by the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority and, after a successful premiere last year, it won 10 accolades at the 31st Hong Kong Drama Awards this June, including Best Production, Best Original Music (Musical), Best Lyrics, and Best Actor and Actress.

The Impossible Trial follows Fong Tong-geng, a Qing-dynasty barrister famous for his greed and malice throughout Guangdong. At the height of his career, karma comes back to bite and all of Fong’s money and wealth are lost overnight. While also haunted by the ghost of a childhood friend, Fong fights to redeem himself as a champion of the common man.

Early-bird tickets sold out within the first day, and public sales have just started on October 17 – so make sure you grab your tickets while you can!