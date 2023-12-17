Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Impossible Trial musical

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Xiqu Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui
  1. Lau Shau Ching (L) and Jordan Cheng (R) in The Impossible Trial
    Photograph: Courtesy West Kowloon Cultural District AuthorityLau Shau Ching (L) and Jordan Cheng (R) in The Impossible Trial
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. The Impossible Trial
    Photograph: Courtesy West Kowloon Cultural District AuthorityThe Impossible Trial
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. The Impossible Trial
    Photograph: Courtesy West Kowloon Cultural District AuthorityThe Impossible Trial
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This award-winning musical returns for a 15-performance run

From November 30 to December 17, the Hong Kong Repertory Theatre is bringing back another run of the popular The Impossible Trial. This was the first original Cantonese musical commissioned by the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority and, after a successful premiere last year, it won 10 accolades at the 31st Hong Kong Drama Awards this June, including Best Production, Best Original Music (Musical), Best Lyrics, and Best Actor and Actress.

The Impossible Trial follows Fong Tong-geng, a Qing-dynasty barrister famous for his greed and malice throughout Guangdong. At the height of his career, karma comes back to bite and all of Fong’s money and wealth are lost overnight. While also haunted by the ghost of a childhood friend, Fong fights to redeem himself as a champion of the common man.

Early-bird tickets sold out within the first day, and public sales have just started on October 17 – so make sure you grab your tickets while you can!

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.westkowloon.hk/en/theimpossibletrial2023?tab=overview
Address:
Xiqu Centre
88 Austin Road West, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
ticketinfo@wkcda.hk
Price:
From $360

Dates and times

19:45The Impossible Trial musicalXiqu Centre From $360
19:45The Impossible Trial musicalXiqu Centre From $360
19:45The Impossible Trial musicalXiqu Centre From $360
19:45The Impossible Trial musicalXiqu Centre From $360
19:45The Impossible Trial musicalXiqu Centre From $360
19:45The Impossible Trial musicalXiqu Centre From $360
19:45The Impossible Trial musicalXiqu Centre From $360
19:45The Impossible Trial musicalXiqu Centre From $360
19:45The Impossible Trial musicalXiqu Centre From $360
19:45The Impossible Trial musicalXiqu Centre From $360
Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.