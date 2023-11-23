Time Out says

Broadway International Group will bring the International Tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music to make its Hong Kong stage debut. Catch the heartwarming tale of governess Maria as she joins the family of Captain Von Trapp and his seven children, and ignites their love of music, all set against a pre-World War II backdrop. The original Broadway musical has won Tonys and Grammys over the years, and will be celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2024.

Audiences will also get to hear perennial favourite songs such as My Favourite Things, Edelweiss, Do-Re-Mi, and the title track The Sound of Music. Having been sold out for its seasons in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and the soon-to-open Shanghai, make sure to catch the Sound of Music stage production at the Xiqu Centre from April 16, 2024.

Priority booking will open for American Express cardholders from November 28, and general sales tickets will be released on December 11.