The Sound of Music

  Theatre, Musicals
The Sound of Music musical production
Photograph: Broadway International GroupThe Sound of Music musical production
This award-winning musical will be coming to Hong Kong early next year

Broadway International Group will bring the International Tour of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music to make its Hong Kong stage debut. Catch the heartwarming tale of governess Maria as she joins the family of Captain Von Trapp and his seven children, and ignites their love of music, all set against a pre-World War II backdrop. The original Broadway musical has won Tonys and Grammys over the years, and will be celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2024.

Audiences will also get to hear perennial favourite songs such as My Favourite Things, Edelweiss, Do-Re-Mi, and the title track The Sound of Music. Having been sold out for its seasons in Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and the soon-to-open Shanghai, make sure to catch the Sound of Music stage production at the Xiqu Centre from April 16, 2024. 

Priority booking will open for American Express cardholders from November 28, and general sales tickets will be released on December 11.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

www.broadwayasia.com/
