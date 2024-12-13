The widely acclaimed theatre play The Truth About Lying, which has had four production reruns, will soon return to the stage again, this time starring the dream team of Dayo Wong Tsz-wah and Carina Lau Ka-ling. This new iteration of the play marks the first time that Wong and Lau will collaborate on stage, despite having been friends for years.

Set in a law firm specialising in family and divorce cases, a middle-class lawyer couple – having witnessed the ugliness of divorce for years – pretend to still be together while actually already estranged in their marriage. But things are thrown into upheaval when a young trainee lawyer starts working at the firm. The Truth About Lying explores the fleetingness of youth, the fragility of marriage, and the paradoxes in love through six men and women.

Catch Wong and Lau in this 40-show run at the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, starting on December 13. Tickets range from $480 to $1,280, and priority booking for HSBC credit card holders will run from August 26 to 30, while general sales will begin on September 3.