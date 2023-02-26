Hong Kong
This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing presented by Studio Starlit

  • Theatre, Children's
  • Hong Kong Arts Centre, Wan Chai
  Photograph: Courtesy Studio Starlit
    Photograph: Courtesy Studio Starlit
  Photograph: Courtesy Studio Starlit
    Photograph: Courtesy Studio Starlit
  Photograph: Courtesy Studio Starlit
    Photograph: Courtesy Studio Starlit
  Photograph: Courtesy Studio Starlit
    Photograph: Courtesy Studio Starlit
Time Out says

Catch this heartwarming tale of sisterhood and overcoming adversity

What would you do if the people closest to you left you all on your own? Presented by Studio Starlit, Finegan Kruckemeyer’s This Girl Laughs, This Girl Cries, This Girl Does Nothing is a family-friendly production that explores purpose, sisterhood, and personal growth. 

Debuting at the HKAC’s Shouson Theatre, Studio Starlit’s production follows the journey of three sisters after their father abandoned them in the forest. The young souls embark on a wild array of adventures, dazzling the audience’s senses with everything from battles with Vikings to oceanic excursions. 

Featuring a bewitching teen cast, Studio Starlit’s production shows us no matter how precarious the journey of life can get, we can always find beauty in uncertainty. And ultimately, this heartwarming production reveals that healing is possible with unbreakable family ties. 

Purchase your tickets on Popticket. Full-time students, senior citizens aged 60 or above, as well as people with disabilities and their chaperones are eligible for 20 percent off their tickets. 

Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Studio Starlit

Details

Event website:
www.popticket.hk/event/this-girl-laughs
Address:
Hong Kong Arts Centre
2 Harbour Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Transport:
Wan Chai MTR Station, exit C
Price:
$200-$300

Dates and times

Buy
