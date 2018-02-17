1881 Heritage

Time Out says

This neoclassical compound dates back to the late 19th century, when it was established as the first land headquarters for Hong Kong’s marine police. The main building has since been tastefully converted into Hullett House, a boutique hotel, while the stable block, signal tower and old fire station now house F&B and retail outlets. The area around the main building remains very picturesque and is a popular location for bridal and engagement photoshoots.