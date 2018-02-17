Hong Kong
1881 Heritage

Photograph: Courtesy 1881 Heritage
A beautiful heritage site converted into a luxury hotel, restaurant and shopping complex

This neoclassical compound dates back to the late 19th century, when it was established as the first land headquarters for Hong Kong’s marine police. The main building has since been tastefully converted into Hullett House, a boutique hotel, while the stable block, signal tower and old fire station now house F&B and retail outlets. The area around the main building remains very picturesque and is a popular location for bridal and engagement photoshoots.

Details

Address:
2A Canton Road
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2926 8000
