Shop til you drop for a good cause! The American Woman's Association (AWA) is hosting another edition of their annual charity bazaar where more than 60 vendors are treating shoppers to a huge selection of jewellery, clothing, accessories, Christmas decor, and much more. Proceeds raised will go towards various Hong Kong-based charities. If you're really in a giving mood this holiday, you can also sign up to volunteer and help out at the event.
2022 AWA Foundation Charity Bazaar
Time Out says
Charity bazaar with more than 60 vendors selling jewellery, clothing and accessories
Details
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video