Hong Kong
2022 AWA Foundation Charity Bazaar

  • Things to do
  • PMQ, Sheung Wan
  • Recommended
AWA Bazaar
Charity bazaar with more than 60 vendors selling jewellery, clothing and accessories

Shop til you drop for a good cause! The American Woman's Association (AWA) is hosting another edition of their annual charity bazaar where more than 60 vendors are treating shoppers to a huge selection of jewellery, clothing, accessories, Christmas decor, and much more. Proceeds raised will go towards various Hong Kong-based charities. If you're really in a giving mood this holiday, you can also sign up to volunteer and help out at the event

Details

Event website:
www.awa.org.hk/
Address:
PMQ
35 Aberdeen St
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
info@pmq.org.hk

Dates and times

11:30PMQ
