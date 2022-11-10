2022 AWA Foundation Charity Bazaar

Time Out says

Shop til you drop for a good cause! The American Woman's Association (AWA) is hosting another edition of their annual charity bazaar where more than 60 vendors are treating shoppers to a huge selection of jewellery, clothing, accessories, Christmas decor, and much more. Proceeds raised will go towards various Hong Kong-based charities. If you're really in a giving mood this holiday, you can also sign up to volunteer and help out at the event.