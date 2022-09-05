Hong Kong
2022 Mid-Autumn Lantern Displays

  • Things to do
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  1. Mid-Autumn Lantern Display, Tsim Sha Tsui 2022, Hugs without Distance
    Photograph: Courtesy cpo.gov.hk
  2. Mid-Autumn Lantern Display, Tsim Sha Tsui 2022, Hugs without Distance
    Photograph: Courtesy cpo.gov.hk
Every year during the Mid-Autumn Festival, numerous lantern decorations are set up by the Leisure and Cultural Services Department across the city. This year, the displays will be held at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza (Sept 2-15), Victoria Park, Tai Po Waterfront Park, and Tung Chung Man Tung Road Park (Sept 7-25), as well as Soccer Pitch No.6 at Victoria Park (Sept 7-25).

Those residing on the Island side can head to Victoria Park and check out the seven-metre-tall Chinese vessel lantern crafted by local papercraft master Hui Ka-hung, along with an illuminated lantern installation made up of three spherical lanterns weaved together to tell the ancient story of the moon festival. Or, if you're feeling adventurous, take a trip to Tai Po Waterfront Park which will feature large-scale revolving lanterns, or visit Tung Chung Man Tung Road Park to see swaths of flowers and colourful lantern decorations, including an adorable baby panda collection. Last but definitely not least, don't miss the heartwarming light installation at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza. Titled Hugs without Distance, the glowing display created by local artist Ken Lo brings a message of warmth and togetherness to the community.

Details

Event website:
www.cpo.gov.hk/event/2022-mid-autumn-lantern-displays/
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

