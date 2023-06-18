Hong Kong
2023 Olympic Day & Asian Games Fun Run

  • Things to do
  • West Kowloon Cultural District, West Kowloon
  1. olympic day west kowloon
    Photograph: Courtesy West Kowloon Cultural District
  2. olympic day
    Photograph: Courtesy West Kowloon Cultural District
Visit West Kowloon Cultural District on June 18 to celebrate the 2023 Olympic Day, an all-day event dedicated to working up a sweat and staying active. Aside from sports demonstrations, mini game booths, and a corner to promote the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games; the full-day event will also hold a 3km individual run and a 1km family fun run throughout the day. If you’d like to take part, apply on Olympic Day’s website before May 31.

Details

Event website:
2023od.hkolympic.org/en
Address:
West Kowloon Cultural District
West Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates and times

